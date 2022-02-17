S'No Parking program will go into effect in St. Catharines at 8 o'clock tonight

St. Catharines is putting its S'No Parking program into place tonight.

With a snowfall warning from Environment Canada predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning the City will put the parking ban into place.

A S'No Parking Ban prohibiting on-street parking in the majority of the City will come into effect at 8 p.m. to allow crews to clear the roadways of snow.

Residents who do not remove their vehicles from the road during a declared Winter Event Parking Ban (Snow Parking) will be subject to a $30 ticket and towing.

Residents unable to park at their property can use City parking garages downtown free of charge during the prohibition period. For more information visit www.stcatharines.ca/Parking.