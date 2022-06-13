S&P/TSX composite in correction territory after suffering second-worst day of 2022

Canada's main stock index moved into correction territory to start the trading week as hot U.S. inflation accelerated worries of a supercharged interest rate hike this week that could help push the U.S. economy into recession.



The S&P/TSX composite index had its second-worst day of the year by losing 532.26 points or 2.6 per cent to 19,742.56.



In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 876.05 points at 30,516.74. The S&P 500 index was down 151.23 points at 3,749.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 530.79 points or 4.7 per cent at 10,809.23.



The Canadian dollar traded for 77.77 cents US compared with 78.27 cents US on Friday.



The July crude contract was up 26 cents at US$120.93 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 24.1 cents at US$8.61 per mmBTU.



The August gold contract was down US$43.70 at US$1,831.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 8.3 cents at US$4.21 a pound.