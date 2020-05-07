'Sad and frustrating but our reality' 500 families line up for free food in St. Catharines
Hundreds of people lined up in downtown St. Catharines Thursday afternoon to receive a bag of free groceries.
The grocery giveaway was organized in 48 hours after an anonymous donor called the Mayors' office with a massive donation of food.
Members of council stepped up to organize giving out the food to residents in need at Market Square.
Councillor Mat Siscoe tells CKTB they helped feed 500-600 families with the event as people lined King Street all the way down to Ontario Street.
Siscoe says while it's sad and frustrating to see so many people in need, it's our reality right now and we all have to pitch in to help others.
Mask donations were also handed out to residents at the event.
There have been two similar grocery giveaways in Thorold during the pandemic.
