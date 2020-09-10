Sad ending to 8 month long search for missing Hamilton woman

A sad ending to the search for a missing Hamilton woman who disappeared in January.

On Tuesday of this week a body was spotted floating in the Hamilton Harbour at Pier 11.

The body has been identified as 27 yr old Holly Ellsworth-Clark.

She was last seen on January 11, 2020, by her roommates at her home and appeared to be in some mental distress.

Hamilton Police do not believe Holly’s death is suspicious.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective John Obrovac by calling 905-546-3816.

