Sad news at the Toronto Zoo after endangered tiger cub dies a week after birth

The Toronto Zoo says an endangered tiger cub born just over a week ago has died after experiencing serious health issues.

The zoo says in a Facebook post that the Amur tiger cub, one of three born on April 30, was euthanized Sunday evening.

It says the decision was made after the cub's health deteriorated despite days of critical care by veterinarians.

The zoo says the male cub started looking lethargic last Friday, and tests eventually showed it had severe liver damage and life-threatening electrolyte imbalances.

The organization says an autopsy has since confirmed the liver damage and indicated the cub was not properly digesting milk.

It says the two other cubs appear to be doing well and continue to be monitored by zoo staff.

