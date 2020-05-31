Safari Niagara offering drive thru experience

If you're looking for something to do with the kids Safari Niagara is now offering a Zoo Drive Thru experience.

It's all part of phase 1 of the parks reopening plan.

General Manager Tim Tykolis says they're currently working to open their walk through in accordance with ministry and government guidelines.

In the meantime, Tykolis says this new drive thru adventure lets you tour the Zoo in true safari fashion.

It's a 3.2 kilometer drive through animal exhibits and takes about an hour to complete.

You can download a companion podcast when you book your ticket.

Tickets must be booked online in advance as limited spots are available each day.

