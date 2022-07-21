Safety inspectors in Ontario have walked off the job

The union representing safety inspectors at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) says contract negotiations have broken down, resulting in 170 of its members walking off the job as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

In a statement posted to its website, OPSEU/SEFPO says safety inspectors with Local 546 have been bargaining for their first contract since November 2021, and talks broke off Wednesday afternoon when the TSSA walked away from the table.

The union says the striking workers inspect amusement park rides, food trucks, elevators, fuel burning equipment, boilers and pressure vessels and elements in nuclear power plants, as well as support to police and fire services.

Key issues in negotiations include wages, benefits, understaffing and improved accountability for public safety standards and practices from the TSSA.

The TSSA posted its own statement on its website earlier this week when the strike notice was issued, saying contingency plans were in place in the event of a strike by inspectors.

The authority says it will continue to respond to serious safety incidents and inspect any sites classified as high risk, as well as provide services for critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and long-term care homes.

