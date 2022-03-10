Safety investment announcement today for Niagara District Airport

There is an announcement coming this afternoon at the Niagara District Airport in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Omar Alghabra, The Federal Minister of Transport, will be on hand for what is being called safety investments at the facility.

Niagara Centre MP, Mr. Vance Badawey, and St. Catharines MP, Chris Bittle will also be on hand.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.

More details this afternoon.