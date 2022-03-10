Safety investment announcement today for Niagara District Airport
There is an announcement coming this afternoon at the Niagara District Airport in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Omar Alghabra, The Federal Minister of Transport, will be on hand for what is being called safety investments at the facility.
Niagara Centre MP, Mr. Vance Badawey, and St. Catharines MP, Chris Bittle will also be on hand.
The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.
More details this afternoon.
-
-
-
March 10th AM Roundtable - Wolfgang Guembel and Sarah PritulaTim Denis is joined by Lockwood Brewing President Wolfgang Guembel and Community Crew Sarah Pritula.