Saint Francis Catholic High School staff and students join together in song despite the distance

Staff and students from Saint Francis Catholic High School are finding ways to spread their faith over the distance.

Staff members, alumni, and current students bridged the gap to sing a version of Hallelujah together.

Although the tune is familiar from the Leonard Cohen version of the song, the lyrics have been altered by Christian musician Kelly Mooney.

Niagara Catholic is also collecting all of their unused PPE and cleaning supplies to donate to healthcare sites in need.

School officials also remind everyone to stay off playgrounds in the school yards. Some people have been finding ways to bypass locked gates to use the off-limits equipment.