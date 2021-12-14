iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Salad kit sold in Ontario recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination

maple b

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is reporting a recall of a salad kit from Taylor Fresh Foods.

The California-based company is recalling its Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The affected salad kit was sold in 315-gram packages with a best before date of December 11th.

They were distributed in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to the product to date.

12

Latest Audio