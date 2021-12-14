Salad kit sold in Ontario recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is reporting a recall of a salad kit from Taylor Fresh Foods.

The California-based company is recalling its Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The affected salad kit was sold in 315-gram packages with a best before date of December 11th.

They were distributed in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to the product to date.