Salad kit sold in Ontario recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is reporting a recall of a salad kit from Taylor Fresh Foods.
The California-based company is recalling its Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit due to a possible salmonella contamination.
The affected salad kit was sold in 315-gram packages with a best before date of December 11th.
They were distributed in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.
There have been no reported illnesses linked to the product to date.
