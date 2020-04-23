Sale and display of fireworks prohibited in St. Catharines

Don't expect to see any fireworks displays in St. Catharines anytime soon.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says sales and displays of fireworks are being prohibited during the State of Emergency.

"As we push that message of 'Stay Home and Stay Safe' its also important that we are not creating events for people so that they may cause undue pressure on the fire services or medical services."

Sendzik says many residents might have felt the temptation to set up their own backyard displays as the May 24 long weekend and Canada Day approach.

Many traditional public events for those holidays have been cancelled due to the pandemic.