Salem Chapel to receive $100,000 in federal funding
A historic church in St. Catharines is getting some help from the federal government.
The Salem Chapel will be getting $100,000 through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative after an application garnered the maximum allowable funds through the program.
The building is steeped in history as freedom seekers, including Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman, used the chapel to practice their faith.
Over the years officials with the chapel have been fundraising to complete necessary renovations and repair work to preserve the site.
