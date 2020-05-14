Sales of pants drop

With tens of millions of people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, professional attire isn't necessarily top of mind these days.



A new study by Adobe Analytics finds that last month, online sales of pants dropped 13 per cent, 33 per cent fewer jackets were purchased and bra sales sagged by about 12 per cent.



In late March, Walmart reported a rise in shirt sales, but a decline in pants purchases, which makes sense when you consider that most laptop cameras shoot from the chest up.