Salvation Army leader supports Kelowna-area fire fight with free meals

A Salvation Army leader is supporting the fire fight in British Columbia with free meals.



Captain Jennifer Hansen of the Westside Salvation Army was evacuated from her home in the West Kelowna arealast week.



But that hasn't stopped her fromhelping oversee efforts to provide up to one-thousand meals a day to feed firefighters battling the Kelowna area wildfire and the people evacuated from their homes.



Hansen says the meals range from pizza to smoked brisket and lots of potatoes and corn cobs.



She says it feels good to help out.



Fire officials say more than 170 structures have been lost in the blaze, which is still burning out of control.



The McDougall Creek wildfire is responsible for much of the destruction in the Kelowna area.



It has burned about 123 square kilometres of land since being discovered on August 15th.