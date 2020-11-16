iHeartRadio
Salvation Army sets $23 million fundraising goal to meet unprecedented demand.

Salvation army-Roman Tiraspolsky

The Salvation Army is launching its annual kettle drive today.

Spokesman John Murray says the campaign comes amid unprecedented demand for its services.

Murray notes they haven't seen this level of demand since post World War II.

He says they hope to raise $23 million.

But he adds provincial lockdowns and a shortage of volunteers may hinder this year's fundraising efforts.

