'Sam will do better' Ford spends third day defending Niagara MPP Oosterhoff

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was peppered with questions related to Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff's actions over the weekend once again today.

For a third day, Ford defended the Conservative MPP, after Oosterhoff posted pictures of a family gathering at Betty's in Chippawa.

The group of about 40 people posed for pictures without masks, and Betty's says they had to remind the group several times to wear face coverings.

Ford repeated that he accepts Oosterhoff's apology and says "Sam will do better."

"He's a good man and representative. I'm confident Sam will wear a face mask and follow the proper protocols."

Some groups have called for Oosterhoff's resignation, including the Ontario Hospital Association.

The NDP wants Oosterhoff to resign from his post as assistant to the Minister of Education.