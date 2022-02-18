Same company that runs Meridian Centre in St. Catharines has been selected to run Canada Games Park

A company has been selected to manage the Canada Games Park and Walker Sports and Abilities Centre in Niagara.

The Canada Games Park Consortium has retained the services of ASM Global, an independent third-party operator to manage the day-to-day operations at the park at Brock University.

ASM Global is the world’s largest venue management and services company, with a portfolio of more than 300 arenas, including the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines.

As of February 2022, construction of Canada Games Park and the Walker Sports and Abilities Centre is now substantially complete.

The Canada Games Park and the Walker Sports and Abilities Centre are located at the corner of Sir Isaac Brock Way and Merrittville Highway in Thorold, opposite to Niagara Region Headquarters.

This year’s Canada Summer Games begins Aug. 6, 2022 after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a current destination partner in the Niagara Region, we are very excited to be selected to operate and market this new multi-venue recreational campus, site of the upcoming Canada Summer Games. This will be an additional centrepiece venue for the Region that will enhance the quality of life, and play host to events that will bring visibility and economic benefits to the greater community." ~ Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President, ASM Global