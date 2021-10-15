Santa Around the Town returns this December.

The Christmas season is coming and the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake is bringing back Santa Around the Town.

The pandemic replacement for the traditional parade brings Jolly Old Saint Nicholas through all five Niagara-on-the-Lake communities on a festive float.

"Although the Christmas parade has been put on hold again this year, the Town is excited to welcome Santa back to Niagara-on-the-Lake for Santa Around the Town," stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero. "This event was well-loved and well-received last year and is such a great way to spread holiday joy among our wonderful community."

The Town will release more information about Santa Around the Town, including the date and a map of Santa’s journey, closer to December.