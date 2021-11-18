Santa Claus Parade a go in Port Colborne this year with one major change

Port Colborne has announced plans for its Santa Claus Parade this year.

The city will host its annual Lighted Santa Claus Parade, in reverse, at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

The reverse parade route will be designed to allow vehicles to drive through and view the stationary floats, including the jolly man himself.

There will also be a designated path for those wishing to walk the parade route.

To assist with traffic flow, staff are asking attendees to book a thirty-minute time slot online.

For more information about the parade, including booking a time slot, the route map, and application form, click here.

Santa will arrive, in style on a tugboat, virtually again.