Santa Claus still coming to N-O-T-L

Santa Claus is coming to the town of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

While there is no formal parade this year, the town has come up with an alternative that will bring Santa Claus through all five of the town's communities.

On Saturday December 12th starting at 11:30 a.m. people can welcome Santa from the safety of their own driveway or vehicle.

While he will visit all communities, Santa can't hit every street so the town has a map of the route he'll take on their website.

It is important to note that Santa Around the Town is a targeted local event for Niagaraon-the-Lake residents only.

The rain date is Sunday December 13th.



