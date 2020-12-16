Santa declared an essential service provider, cleared for take-off in Canada

Santa has been declared an essential service provider in Canada.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau put out the update today, giving Santa the all clear to take-off in Canadian airspace.

Minister Garneau delivered a COVID-19 themed rendition of The Night Before Christmas as part of his yearly announcement.

"The elves are all healthy, their temperatures clear, they've been loading the sleigh and attaching reindeer," he reads. "Santa's taken the test, and his lungs are all clear 'cause he's taken precautions with COVID all year."