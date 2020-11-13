Santa is coming to the Honeymoon City tomorrow
Niagara Falls holds the region's first drive-thru Santa Claus parade tomorrow.
This year, however, the parade will have a bit of a twist, with parade goers driving by the floats instead of vice versa.
Parade goers are asked to line up in their vehicles along the east side of Victoria Avenue starting at 2:00 tomorrow afternoon.
An hour later, parade marshals will direct drivers down a route to Queen Street where floats, musical performers, displays, and Santa will be waiting.
For people without vehicles, city buses will also drive the route.
People are asked to bring a donation for Project Share.
The drive-through parade ends at 5 p.m.
