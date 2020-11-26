Santa plans trip to Fort Erie for special fireworks display
Santa will be visiting Fort Erie this year for a special celebration.
Old Saint Nick will be in Fort Erie on Saturday, December 12th for a free fireworks display at the Fort Erie Racetrack.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions viewers are required to register for the event on Eventbrite ahead of time.
Spectators must stay in their cars during the event and only one ticket is required per vehicle.
Volunteers will direct cars to the viewing location once the gates open at 3:30 p.m. and special guests will start arriving at 4:30 p.m. ahead of the 5:30 p.m. fireworks.
Tickets are already going fast and organizers have created a wait list with the hopes it may be safe to increase the number of participants in the future.
-
Biolyse Pharma Working to Enhance Effectiveness of QuercetinMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Paul E. Marik - Professor of Medicine/Serves as Chief, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School regarding Quercetin to combat COVID-19
-
In Person Shows Coming Up/Survival of Live ShowsMatt Holmes Speaks with Erik Dickson - Warehouse Concert Hall regarding the survival of live shows
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues