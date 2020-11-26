Santa plans trip to Fort Erie for special fireworks display

Santa will be visiting Fort Erie this year for a special celebration.

Old Saint Nick will be in Fort Erie on Saturday, December 12th for a free fireworks display at the Fort Erie Racetrack.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions viewers are required to register for the event on Eventbrite ahead of time.

Spectators must stay in their cars during the event and only one ticket is required per vehicle.

Volunteers will direct cars to the viewing location once the gates open at 3:30 p.m. and special guests will start arriving at 4:30 p.m. ahead of the 5:30 p.m. fireworks.

Tickets are already going fast and organizers have created a wait list with the hopes it may be safe to increase the number of participants in the future.