Santa returns to Port Colborne on December 3rd

The lighted Santa Claus Parade in Port Colborne is ready to return.

The city announcing that Saint Nick will roll through the city on Saturday December 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

The lighted parade is back after a year off in 2020 and a reverse parade in 2021.

Businesses, schools, and community groups that are interested in taking part are asked to fill out the online application.

