Santa schedules parade stop in Niagara Falls on Nov. 12th

The Niagara Falls Santa Claus Parade is set for November 12th.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make their way through downtown beginning at 4 p.m. and wrap up at City Hall with the tree lighting at 5:45 p.m.

The parade will feature over 70 different entries from local businesses and community groups.

It will also mark the beginning of the Niagara Falls Christmas Market which takes place every weekend from November 12th to December 18th.

The Market will run on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.