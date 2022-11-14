Santa stopped in Niagara Falls Saturday and is resting up for the Fort Erie parade

Santa Claus made his first stop in Niagara at the Niagara Falls parade on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered along Victoria Avenue and Queen Street to enjoy the parade, which Mayor Jim Diodati says may have been the city's best attended parades ever.

The official lighting of the Niagara Falls City Hall Christmas tree took place following the parade in support of Niagara Health Foundation’s Celebration of lights campaign.

Niagara Falls has launched its Winter Market on Queen Street open Friday, Saturday and Sundays from now until December 18th.

The next time Santa will be in Niagara for a parade will be this Saturday, Nov. 19th, for the Fort Erie parade at 5 p.m.

November 26th is a very busy parade day with events running in Thorold, Welland, and West Lincoln.