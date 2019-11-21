Santa taking a break this weekend in Niagara when it comes to parades

Santa was exhausted following four parades in Niagara last weekend, there are NO parades this weekend.

The big guy returns Saturday November 30th for parades in Smithville and Thorold.

The Smithville Christmas parade starts at the community centre to town hall starts at 2pm.

Thorold's Santa Claus Parade takes place a few hours later at 4 pm.

While Beamsville does not have a parade, Lincoln will be hosting a tree lighting celebration with a free skate and visit with Santa on the 30th as well.