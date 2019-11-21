Santa taking a break this weekend in Niagara when it comes to parades
Santa was exhausted following four parades in Niagara last weekend, there are NO parades this weekend.
The big guy returns Saturday November 30th for parades in Smithville and Thorold.
The Smithville Christmas parade starts at the community centre to town hall starts at 2pm.
Thorold's Santa Claus Parade takes place a few hours later at 4 pm.
While Beamsville does not have a parade, Lincoln will be hosting a tree lighting celebration with a free skate and visit with Santa on the 30th as well.
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
-
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.