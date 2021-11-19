Santa visits Fort Erie this weekend
Christmas festivities continue this weekend with the return of the Santa Claus parade in Fort Erie.
The parade is set for Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m.
The parade has a new route this year, it will begin on Gilmour Road, head down Central Avenue to Jarvis Street, and wrap up at Niagara Boulevard.
Funding for the parade in years past came from bingo fundraising but with pandemic restrictions closing bingo halls for a long period of time the Bridgeburg Station Downtown Business Improvement Association and Town of Fort Erie came together to ensure the parade could go ahead.
The festivities will also include some pre parade concerts, cookies, a photo booth, and a fairy land for kids.
-
AM Roundtable - Shane Malcolm and Karl DockstaderAM Roundtable - Shane Malcolm and Karl Dockstader
-
Adopt-a-grandparent at Garrison PlaceMeet the Fort Erie women who launched a Adopt-A-Grandparent program for Garrison Place. Steph Vivier tyalks to Nadia Benner and Lisa Bickell
-
Covid vaccines to be approved for 5 - 11 year oldsSteph Vivier talks to director of infectious disease Dr. Karim Ali ahead of the expected announcement later today. Dr Ali shared a couple points of concern that he will be looking for during the announcement: injection intervals, proper dosage