Santa visits Fort Erie this weekend

Christmas festivities continue this weekend with the return of the Santa Claus parade in Fort Erie.

The parade is set for Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m.

The parade has a new route this year, it will begin on Gilmour Road, head down Central Avenue to Jarvis Street, and wrap up at Niagara Boulevard.

Funding for the parade in years past came from bingo fundraising but with pandemic restrictions closing bingo halls for a long period of time the Bridgeburg Station Downtown Business Improvement Association and Town of Fort Erie came together to ensure the parade could go ahead.

The festivities will also include some pre parade concerts, cookies, a photo booth, and a fairy land for kids.