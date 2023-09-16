Saskatchewan child advocate says pronoun policy for schools violates rights

Saskatchewan's child advocate has released a report saying the province's pronoun policy in schools violates rights to gender identity and expression.



Lisa Broda says in a 41-page report that the policy is also contrary to law or discriminatory.



She says the commitment to parental rights does not override the rights of a child.



The provincial government announced last month that it is requiring parental consent when children under 16 want to use different names or pronouns at school.



A court challenge has been launched against the policy and the government has said it plans to enshrine it in legislation this fall.



Premier Scott Moe said this week he is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to protect the policy.