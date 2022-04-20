Saskatchewan First Nation says 14 burials at former residential school

A Saskatchewan First Nation says 14 possible burials have been found at the site of a former residential school north of Regina.

Chief Byron Bitternose of the George Gordon First Nation says the findings follow months of work with ground-penetrating radar.

The George Gordon Indian Residential School was first established by the Anglican Church of Canada in 1888 and operated until 1996, making it one of the longest-running residential schools in the country.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has a record of 49 student deaths there.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report called the George Gordon school one of the worst run in the entire residential school system.

