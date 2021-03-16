Saturday concert, including performance by Steven Page, will help build theatre in West Niagara

Some big names in the music world will be helping a new school in West Niagara be able to build a theatre.

The virtual fundraiser will be held Saturday March 20th at 7 p.m. will all proceeds supporting the West Niagara Secondary School's new theatre.

Tickets are $27.54 and can be found by clicking here.

Steven Page, Glenn Milchem, the Odds, Steve Strongman, Tom Wilson, Brian Melo, Humber College Groove Merchants,

Maeve Davis, Steve Sinnicks, Mark Donoghue, and Braydan Doucette are all set to perform.

The event will also feature a special message from Moe Berg of The Pursuit of Happiness.

Lori Love, of Lori & Curtis in the Morning, on Move 105.7fm will be hosting the evening.

The new high school is being built on King Street, near the YMCA, between Grimsby and Lincoln.