SAVE THE DATE | Great Holiday Food Drive will help thousands depending on Community Care

Circle Friday December 11th on your calendar.

That's when our Great Holiday Food Drive will take place this year in support of Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

Between 4000 to 5000 families depend on Community Care to provide food and gifts over the holiday season.

CEO Betty Lou Souter tells CKTB they have received more applications for help this year already.

Souter says the event, which is normally hosted at Market Square, will look different this year given the pandemic.

More details will be coming, but we will still be trying to stuff a bus, but that bus will be on the move coming to a neighbourhood near you.

Christmas registration is now open for clients, call 905-685-1340 to make your appointment.

For those who are not yet clients, but are interested call 905-685-1349 to speak with client services about how to register.