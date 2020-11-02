SAVE THE DATE | Great Holiday Food Drive will help thousands depending on Community Care
Circle Friday December 11th on your calendar.
That's when our Great Holiday Food Drive will take place this year in support of Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.
Between 4000 to 5000 families depend on Community Care to provide food and gifts over the holiday season.
CEO Betty Lou Souter tells CKTB they have received more applications for help this year already.
Souter says the event, which is normally hosted at Market Square, will look different this year given the pandemic.
More details will be coming, but we will still be trying to stuff a bus, but that bus will be on the move coming to a neighbourhood near you.
Christmas registration is now open for clients, call 905-685-1340 to make your appointment.
For those who are not yet clients, but are interested call 905-685-1349 to speak with client services about how to register.
-
Mom of naval officer killed in 2004 submarine fire named Silver Cross motherThis year’s National Silver Cross Mother, Mrs. Deborah Sullivan of Summerville, New Brunswick. She will represent Silver Cross Mothers across Canada until the end of October, 2021
-
DOG TALK - NOV 2nd - Tim Goss & Dr Aron BhanGUEST - Tim Goss, Owner of Pet Food Outlet 824 Ontario Rd in Welland GUEST - Dr. Aron Bhan, Main West Animal Hospital, Welland, Ontario
-