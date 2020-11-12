Say goodbye to the St. Catharines Costco as we know it

Shopping habits are about to change in Niagara as the St. Catharines Costco closes its doors tonight, and stays closed until the new year.

The Niagara Falls Costco location is set to open tomorrow.

The 13,500-square-metre store is located at the former Niagara Square mall on Montrose Road.

It replaces the St. Catharines location which will become a Costco Business Centre in March 2021.

The St. Catharines location did not have a gas bar, but the Niagara Falls location does.