Say goodbye to your free weekly copy of Niagara This Week

The very last physical edition of 'Niagara This Week' has been delivered.

Metroland Media says its 70 free weekly newspapers will no longer be available in print copy, including 'Niagara This Week'.

The company says all news stories will be moved online, as the company looks for bankruptcy protection.

605 people will be laid off, including 68 journalists.

The former Managing Editor of Niagara This Week, Scott Rosts, tells CKTB he is shocked by the move, and he feels for the people impacted. He says it's another blow to local journalism.

"We became another source of information for free. No matter who you are, you were able to get the news delivered to your doorstep for free. You're giving your community a voice."

At least two employees working for Niagara This Week will lose their jobs as a result of the transition.

Metroland will continue to print daily editions of the St. Catharines Standard, the Niagara Falls Review, and the Welland Tribune.

