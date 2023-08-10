Scam callers impersonating Toronto officers reported in Canada

Toronto police say there's a scam reported to be happening that involves a caller impersonating Toronto police officers.



Police say there have been several reports that a caller has impersonated a Toronto police officer to record victims' I-D over video conference for fraudulent purposes.



The Toronto Police Service is reminding the public that police officers will not demand your identification over a video call, and that local police would visit in person to confirm your identity and involvement in any investigation.



They also say that police will never request cash, cryptocurrency, valuables or any form of payment during an investigation.