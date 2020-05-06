Scammers add COVID-19 angle to 'Mystery Shopper' con

Scammers are using COVID-19 to add a new twist to an old con.

A Huron county resident looking to make a little extra money responded to an online ad for a 'Mystery Shopper.'

The victim was told they would need to go to various local businesses and document whether they were following COVID-19 regulations and rate the overall shopping experience.

The resident then recieved a cheque for $2,980 despite the agreed upon fee of $400 per completed survey.

The scammers told the victim they had accidently over-paid and asked the victim to send back the extra $2,580 in the form of a bank draft.

After that was done the victim found out the initial cheque had bounced, and they were now out that money.