Scammers add COVID-19 angle to 'Mystery Shopper' con
Scammers are using COVID-19 to add a new twist to an old con.
A Huron county resident looking to make a little extra money responded to an online ad for a 'Mystery Shopper.'
The victim was told they would need to go to various local businesses and document whether they were following COVID-19 regulations and rate the overall shopping experience.
The resident then recieved a cheque for $2,980 despite the agreed upon fee of $400 per completed survey.
The scammers told the victim they had accidently over-paid and asked the victim to send back the extra $2,580 in the form of a bank draft.
After that was done the victim found out the initial cheque had bounced, and they were now out that money.
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.