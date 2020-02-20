Scheer Conservative's threaten Liberals with no confidence vote

Will the Conservative's make good on a threat to introduce a no confidence motion in an effort to topple the Liberal's minority government?

Tory leader Andrew Scheer has put several motions on notice, including one of non confidence over the Trudeau government's handling of the ongoing protests and blockades in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs fighting a gas pipeline project.

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen told reporters yesterday . “It is very common to have a motion that does indicate that the Opposition doesn’t have confidence in the government. It doesn’t mean that we’re going to go on that, but it’s definitely on notice.”

Meantime, in the latest development, the Wet'suwet'en chiefs will be paying a visit to other First Nations communities that have supported their fight against the LNG pipeline project.