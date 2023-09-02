School boards grappling with AI use in classroom, but formal policies still elusive

Some of the largest school boards across Canada will begin the new school year without formal policies on the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom, despite concerns about how the technology will impact learning and academic integrity.

The Canadian Press asked 10 school boards in different parts of the country whether they would implement a formal policy that covers teacher and student use of AI, such as chatbots that can solve math problems or write essays.

Among the boards that responded to the survey, none had an official AI-specific policy in place.

Sarah Eaton, an associate professor at the University of Calgary, has said that school boards and education ministries should consider professional development for teachers to better understand AI and how students may be using it.

Eaton said she’s worried about teachers “turning a blind eye to the technology” in the classroom.