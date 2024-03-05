School bus driver charged with impaired driving in Niagara Falls

A school bus driver has been charged with impaired driving in Niagara.

Police say a school bus and a garbage truck were involved in a minor crash yesterday afternoon at 3:05 in the area of Montrose Road and Lundy’s Lane.

Police say the bus continued to drive away without stopping, and the garbage truck followed the bus until it stopped in the area of Pitton Road.

Officers attended the scene and as a result of the investigation, the school bus driver was placed under arrest.

There were no students on the bus at the time.

30-year-old Devon D. Dobbs of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with impaired operation.

He has been released from police custody and will appear in court on April 20, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the St. Catharines court house.