School buses are running today but expect delays

While the snowfall warning is still in effect for Niagara, the weather office says we can expect just another 2 cm of snow this morning before the storm moves out.

You will find it a slow go as plows and sanders play catchup.

Area highways remain snow covered in sections, so give yourself some extra time

But we aren't completely out of the woods, we can expect flurries and winds gusting to 70 km/h today and tomorrow which will cause blowing and drifting snow and possibly white out conditions along open roads and highways.

And for students who take the bus to school, Niagara Student Transportation Services says the buses are running today according to road and weather conditions but delays are expected.