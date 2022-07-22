School buses in Niagara with have new amber-red warning safety feature in time for back-to-school

School buses in Niagara will have a new safety feature come September.

As of July 1st, all school buses in Ontario are required to be equipped with the Eight Lamp Amber-Red Warning System.

Shipments of the new amber lights are now arriving at Sharp locations to install on buses in time for back-to-school.

"Our fleet will be ready with this safety feature that will help to communicate with other drivers and keep our precious cargo protected while getting on and off the bus!"

When the amber lights flashing, the bus is preparing to stop, and as usual when the red lights are flashing you can't pass the bus.

The estimated cost -- including parts and labour -- is estimated at $155-$480 per vehicle.