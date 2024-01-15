iHeartRadio
Instagram
61010
Sms*

School buses running across Niagara but expect some delays today


GD4E4MOXwAAjMY2

School buses in the region are running today but they are warning of delays.

Niagara Student Transportation Services says all buses are operating today but there could be delays due to localized weather.

They are encouraging parents to check the online portal for updated delays.

They are also asking all drivers in the region to drive according to the conditions.

 

 

12

Latest Audio