School buses running across Niagara but expect some delays today
School buses in the region are running today but they are warning of delays.
Niagara Student Transportation Services says all buses are operating today but there could be delays due to localized weather.
They are encouraging parents to check the online portal for updated delays.
They are also asking all drivers in the region to drive according to the conditions.
Jan 15, 2024: Student transportation is operating today though there may be delays due to localized weather. All motorists are encouraged to drive according to conditions. Please check the portal for updated delay notices: https://t.co/Iw5mhF5a88@dsbn @niagaracatholic pic.twitter.com/IMTojYuanW— Niagara Student Transportation Services (@niagarasts) January 15, 2024