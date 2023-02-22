School buses will not run in Niagara tomorrow
School buses will not be running in Niagara tomorrow as an ice storm is headed our way.
Niagara Student Transportation Services says they made the call based on the forecasted snow, ice and freezing rain across the region.
While, all student transportation is cancelled for tomorrow for students with the District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board, a decision on whether schools will be open will be made by the school boards and communicated by 6 a.m. tomorrow.
𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: as a proactive measure due to the forecasted ice storm, all student transportation will be CANCELLED tomorrow (for Thursday, FEB. 23) 🚍❌ The decision to close schools will be made tomorrow morning by 6AM. Remember to check for a post! pic.twitter.com/WHupMfH2B1— District School Board of Niagara (@dsbn) February 22, 2023
