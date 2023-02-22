School buses will not run in Niagara tomorrow

School buses will not be running in Niagara tomorrow as an ice storm is headed our way.

Niagara Student Transportation Services says they made the call based on the forecasted snow, ice and freezing rain across the region.

While, all student transportation is cancelled for tomorrow for students with the District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board, a decision on whether schools will be open will be made by the school boards and communicated by 6 a.m. tomorrow.