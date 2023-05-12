School in St. Catharines bringing fresh produce to local residents with new program

A school in St. Catharines is gaining attention for trying to bring fresh produce to community members in need.

The grade 4 and 5 classes at the Edith Cavell Public School has created a 'Fresh West Market', which has provided over four hundred bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to families in the community.

Students are trying to make fresh produce more accessible and affordable with the help of the United Way.

Public Heatlh Nurse, Austin White, works with the students and hopes other schools will implement the same idea.

People in need can make an order, and students at the school calculate how much food needs to be ordered while keeping cost in mind.

The bags are then handed out at the market at the school

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch acknowledged the students work this week at Queen's Park.