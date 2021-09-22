School on Merrittville Highway in Thorold renamed after $1M donation to Pathstone

It will no longer be called the school on Merrittville Highway, it is now the Mountainview Centre for Innovative Learning.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at Pathstone’s school in Thorold to celebrate its re-open of the campus with the new name.

The new naming comes after Mountainview Building Group, made a donation of $1M to Pathstone.

The money was spent on an overhaul of the building's HVAC system, replacement of interior lights and skylights, and developed a series of outdoor learning and play hubs on the property which includes two outdoor classrooms.

Counsellors work at the location with DSBN teachers to tailor plans for students in grades 1 through 8 across the region.

Typically students spend one full school year at the centre to receive specialized care, and return to their former schools with more emotional, social and educational skills.

The Mountainview Centre for Innovative Learning will continue to serve as Pathstone’s primary school, as well as support other Pathstone programs.

Pathstone Mental Health is a community-based organization helping Niagara's youth struggling with mental health issues.

If you or someone you know needs help, Pathstone's Crisis and Support Line is open 24/7 at 1-800-263-4944.