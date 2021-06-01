School reopening expected to be discussed at cabinet meeting Wednesday

Schools in Ontario could remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the academic year.

CTV News Toronto reports that sources say the government's planning and priorities committee made the initial decision to keep them closed yesterday, but it still has to be finalized during a cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and is subject to change.

It's unclear when the provincial government will make an announcement on the final decision.

It goes against the advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, local medical officers of health and the Ontario Science Advisory table who want to see schools reopen for the remainder of the school year.