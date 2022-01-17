Schools closed, garbage won't be picked up and vaccine clinic cancelled in Niagara due to storm
Many services in Niagara have been cancelled today due to the storm.
Niagara Region has cancelled garbage collection for the day, and Public Health has cancelled a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Niagara Falls.
Schools are also cancelled across the region, as well as day care centres.
If you have a medical appointment, it is best to call ahead as many clinics are staying closed.
