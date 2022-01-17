Schools closed in Niagara as winter storm hits the region

It is a snow day in Niagara.

Due to the winter storm hitting the region today, schools are closed, and transportation is cancelled for the District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board.

At Niagara College, on-campus classes are cancelled for Jan. 17th, remote classes, services and work running as scheduled.

Brock University's in-person classes and on-campus activities are cancelled today. Online classes will continue as usual, and employees working remotely should continue to do so.

Newstalk 610 CKTB's Storm Desk is open with a number of storm-related cancellations.

