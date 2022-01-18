Schools in Niagara closed again today

For the second straight day Niagara schools are closed.

This after a massive snowstorm dumped over 50 cm of snow on the region Monday.

Both the Niagara Catholic District School Board and District School Board of Niagara made the announcement just before 6 a.m.

The boards say that they didn't feel it was safe to open schools with so many streets and sidewalks still covered in snow.

The DSBN also have contractors still working to clear parking lots at schools across the region.

Online learning is available for students but is optional today.