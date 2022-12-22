Schools in Niagara will be closed tomorrow
Schools in Niagara will be closed tomorrow due to the pending storm.
The District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board have decided to close schools for what would have been the final day before the winter break.
Officials say they made the decision together.
Students will be told to take home everything they need for the holidays today.
CKTB AM Roundtable - December 22nd, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Cara Krezek - Director, Co-op, Career & Experiential Education at Brock
Jon Braithwaite - CEO, The Hope Centre in Welland
