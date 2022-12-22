iHeartRadio
closed

Schools in Niagara will be closed tomorrow due to the pending storm.

The District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board have decided to close schools for what would have been the final day before the winter break.

Officials say they made the decision together.

Students will be told to take home everything they need for the holidays today.

